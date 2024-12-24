Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United assistant and current West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is expected to be announced as new Valencia head coach.

The Spaniard has spent several years coaching in England, which included a spell under Marcelo Bielsa as assistant and Under-23s boss at Thorp Arch, but looks set to return to his homeland.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Corberan is soon to be unveiled as new Valencia boss with the LaLiga side currently struggling having picked up only two wins from their opening 17 league games this season.

Valencia have spent just four of their 93 seasons in existence outside Spain's top flight but are 19th and four points adrift of safety.

Corberan is expected to replace Ruben Baraja who recently departed the Mestalla Stadium.

The 41-year-old has been Baggies head coach since October 2022 after a brief spell in Greece with Olympiacos. His style at The Hawthorns has been described as effective, hard-to-beat football, which perhaps motivated Valencia's official approach given their current failings.

It is reported Corberan's buyout clause is £3 million, which the Spanish club are expected to be able to afford.

Leeds considered appointing Corberan as Jesse Marsch's successor back in early 2023, but eventually settled on Javi Gracia who lasted only a couple of months at Elland Road. Corberan has presided over a 44 per cent win ratio with West Brom, following equally impressive work with Huddersfield between 2020 and 2022.

The Spaniard's exit would leave play-off chasing West Brom without a head coach at a crucial period of the season, although recently-sacked Southampton boss Russell Martin has already been suggested as a potential successor.