Ex-Leeds United striker among favourites for international job as loanee 'has played last game' for club
Leeds United enjoyed yet another win on Friday evening with goals from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto seeing them beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough. Daniel Farke's side climbed into second-place with that victory and remain there, following Ipswich Town's dramatic defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday.
With Leicester City now only three points clear and not in action this weekend due to FA Cup commitments, Leeds can go top if they beat Millwall by two or more goals. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.
Keane tipped for job
Former Leeds striker Robbie Keane is among the favourites to get the Republic or Ireland job. Candidates are currently being assessed to replace Stephen Kenny on a permanent basis, with John O'Shea currently in interim charge.
Keane is priced around 6/1 to get the gig, putting him as joint-third favourite alongside former Leeds coach Gus Poyet. Georgia manager Willy Sagnol is second behind front-runner Lee Carsley.
Since hanging up his boots in 2018, the 43-year-old has been involved in a number of coaching roles and was recently part of Sam Allardyce’s backroom staff as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League. He is currently head coach of Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Poveda future
Ian Poveda looks to have played his last game for Leeds with reports suggesting he will not be offered a new contract this summer. Football Insider reports that the winger is expected to leave as a free agent when his current deal expires.
Poveda joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the second-half of the season in January and has played regularly for the Championship side, although he was ineligible to feature against his parent club on Friday.
The 24-year-old is among several players whose contracts expire this summer, with decisions yet to be made on the likes of Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas and Sam Byram.
