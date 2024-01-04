The evening transfer headlines coming out of Elland Road as the January window gathers pace

Leeds United have entered the January transfer window in a strong position in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side are currently fourth, seven points behind the top two pace, and they may well be looking to make the necessary improvements this month to help them get over the line in the race for promotion.

Here’s a look at the evening headlines coming out of Elland Road as the window begins to gather pace.

Diallo made available

Former Leeds United target Amad Diallo could be made available this January, according to HITC. The Whites were linked with a move for the Manchester United winger, who reportedly cost the Red Devils £37m from Atalanta, during the summer transfer window as they looked to add to their attacking ranks with the possibility of a loan move being touted.

However, talk of an Old Trafford exit in the summer was brought to an end as Diallo picked up a knee injury which ruled him out until late December. The Ivorian is fit again now, though, and it is suggested the Red Devils could be willing to let him leave on loan this month, should the right club make an approach.

Leeds aren’t exactly short of wide options, but Diallo could become an option should any of their attacking players leave the club.

Bournemouth’s Moore stance

Bournemouth would be willing to let Kieffer Moore leave the club this month if they can find a replacement for the towering Welsh striker. Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked to Moore this week with the Sun claimed United are keen to add to their attacking ranks before the end of the January window.

