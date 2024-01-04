Birmingham City are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Wayne Rooney earlier this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly being considered for the vacant managerial position at Birmingham City. Birmingham made the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney earlier this week following their heavy 3-0 defeat at Elland Road on New Year’s Day.

The former England international won just two of his 15 games in the job to ensure he was unable to prevent the Blues from slipping into a relegation battle at the foot of the Championship table. The search for his replacement has already started and a host of names have already been linked to the job

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Heckingbottom is one of the names being considered by the Birmingham hierarchy. Heckingbottom, who spent four months in charge at Elland Road earlier in his career, has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United last month.

The Barnsley-born coach was in charge at Bramall Lane for two years and led the club to promotion from the Championship last season. However, he found the going tougher in the Premier League this time around and was dismissed at the start of December, with the club floundering in the relegation zone.

Heckingbottom isn’t the only former Leeds coach in the running at St Andrew’s, though, with Jesse Marsch being linked to the job, too. The likes of Lee Carsley and Tony Mowbray have also been touted as candidates for the role as Birmingham strive to find a replacement sooner rather than later.

The Blues can enjoy some respite from the Championship this weekend as they travel to face Hull City in the FA Cup, but they’ll hope to have a new man in place before next week’s clash with Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad