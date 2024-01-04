44 famous Leeds United fans from Luke Humphries to other world champions, actors and musicians - ranked by net worth
Luke Humphries is Leeds United's most recent famous supporter to be in the spotlight after his PDC World Championship win
Luke Humphries became the latest Leeds United supporter to be crowned a world champion in his own field as he defeated teenage sensation Luke Littler in the PDC World Championship final on Wednesday night. The lifelong Whites fan won five-straight sets to win his first world championship and capped off a fantastic year where he also won the Players Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and World Grand Prix titles.
Speaking about his support for Leeds, Humphries - who hails from Berkshire - said: He said: “I think everyone knows I am named after the club, that’s no secret. My dad named me Luke, which stands for [L]eeds [U]nited [K]ings of [E]urope. I am not from Leeds, but the club really was in me from birth. It was great in the early years of my life, then we had a patch of hard times, but I really feel we’re now on the up as a club again despite what happened last year. Our fans are the best in the world, there is no doubt at all about that."
Humphries is not the only famous name to profess their love for the Elland Road club, and we have picked out a total of 44 well-known names from across the world who have nailed their colours to the Leeds United mast. Take a look...