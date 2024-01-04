Luke Humphries became the latest Leeds United supporter to be crowned a world champion in his own field as he defeated teenage sensation Luke Littler in the PDC World Championship final on Wednesday night. The lifelong Whites fan won five-straight sets to win his first world championship and capped off a fantastic year where he also won the Players Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and World Grand Prix titles.

Speaking about his support for Leeds, Humphries - who hails from Berkshire - said: He said: “I think everyone knows I am named after the club, that’s no secret. My dad named me Luke, which stands for [L]eeds [U]nited [K]ings of [E]urope. I am not from Leeds, but the club really was in me from birth. It was great in the early years of my life, then we had a patch of hard times, but I really feel we’re now on the up as a club again despite what happened last year. Our fans are the best in the world, there is no doubt at all about that."