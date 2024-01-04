Leeds United's trip to Plymouth Argyle in mid-February will now kick-off at 12:30pm after the game was selected for live broadcast by Sky TV.

United fans' longest journey of the season is among three of Leeds' February fixtures to have seen their kick-off times moved at the request of television broadcaster Sky.

Leeds' trip to Plymouth on Saturday, February 17 was already a daunting task for travelling supporters, however fans will now be forced to make the mammoth journey either the night before or set off in the small hours of Saturday morning after kick-off was brought forward from 3pm to shortly after midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches against Swansea City and Leicester City have also been selected for live broadcast on Sky. The Whites' trip to the Liberty Stadium will be shown on Tuesday, February 13 at 7:45pm, while the Foxes' visit to Elland Road will now take place on Friday, February 23 with a scheduled 8pm kick-off.

Leeds' reverse fixture against Leicester was also an 8pm Friday night showing at the King Power Stadium at the beginning of November. This latest fixture amendment means it will be the fourth time this season United have featured in Sky's Friday night Championship offering.

Leeds United's February fixtures in full:

8pm, Friday, February 2 - Bristol City (a)

3pm, Saturday, February 10 - Rotherham United (h)

7:45pm, Tuesday, February 13 - Swansea City (a)

12:30pm, Saturday, February 17 - Plymouth Argyle (a)