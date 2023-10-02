Big Leeds United boost confidently expected with teams moving in opposite ways long-term
and live on Freeview channel 276
United’s six-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with the weekend’s reverse at St Mary’s which has left Leeds in ninth place and three points adrift of the play-offs ahead of Wednesday evening’s return to action at home to Queens Park Rangers (7.45pm kick-off).
Leeds, though, are very strongly fancied to bounce back with a win against the third-bottom Rs by the bookmakers in being long odds-on to record the boost of a fourth win of the Championship campaign.
Leeds are an eye-wateringly short 1-4 with some firms and no bigger than 3-10 to beat a Hoops side who can be backed at 10-1 to leave Elland Road with all three points. Even the draw is on offer at 24-5 and the Whites have the first nine players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 10-3.
Lyndon Dykes is rated the chief QPR threat but the Scotland international is still 14-1 to get the game’s first goal, the same price as United’s Lewis Bate.
The bookies ultimately expect Leeds and QPR to be heading in opposite directions come the season's conclusion as Gareth Ainsworth's side are third favourites for relegation at 13-8 behind Rotherham United (1-2) and Sheffield Wednesday (4-5).
The Rs, Millers and Owls are all predicted to go down but the bookies think Leeds will finish third and win the play-offs. Daniel Farke’s Whites are third favourites for both the title and promotion behind leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town.