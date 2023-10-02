Big Leeds United boost confidently expected with teams moving in opposite ways long-term

A big Leeds United boost is confidently expected on the back of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Southampton with the Whites and a rival moving in opposite directions longer term.

United’s six-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with the weekend’s reverse at St Mary’s which has left Leeds in ninth place and three points adrift of the play-offs ahead of Wednesday evening’s return to action at home to Queens Park Rangers (7.45pm kick-off).

Leeds, though, are very strongly fancied to bounce back with a win against the third-bottom Rs by the bookmakers in being long odds-on to record the boost of a fourth win of the Championship campaign.

Leeds are an eye-wateringly short 1-4 with some firms and no bigger than 3-10 to beat a Hoops side who can be backed at 10-1 to leave Elland Road with all three points. Even the draw is on offer at 24-5 and the Whites have the first nine players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 10-3.

FAVOURITE: Leeds United forward Joel Piroe, above, to score first in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of QPR for which the Whites are long odds-on. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Lyndon Dykes is rated the chief QPR threat but the Scotland international is still 14-1 to get the game’s first goal, the same price as United’s Lewis Bate.

The bookies ultimately expect Leeds and QPR to be heading in opposite directions come the season's conclusion as Gareth Ainsworth's side are third favourites for relegation at 13-8 behind Rotherham United (1-2) and Sheffield Wednesday (4-5).