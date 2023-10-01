There are still some intriguing names available for Leeds United to sign including former Premier League and Championship stars.

Daniel Farke enjoyed a successful first transfer window in charge at Elland Road as the former Norwich City manager made a whole host of new additions to his Leeds United squad.

Ethan Ampadu became the German’s first signing of the summer when he joined from Chelsea and his addition was quickly followed by Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Farke’s midfield was further boosted by the signings of Rangers star Glen Kamara and Werder Bremen’s Ilia Gruev before Swansea City’s prolific striker Joel Piroe was persuaded to snub Premier League offers to move to Elland Road.

The final business of a hectic summer came with the free transfer signing of Sam Byram and a double swoop in the loan market saw Farke land Jaidon Anthony and Joe Rodon from Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The transfer window will not reopen until January but the free agent market could be explored should Farke feel further additions are required. The Evening Post looks at 20 players that are available after leaving their previous clubs earlier this summer.

