When are the fixtures out? When Leeds United will discover new Championship season matches
Leeds United face another week’s wait before learning their new season fixtures despite the 2024-25 Premier League games being unveiled tomorrow.
United’s bid for an immediate top-flight return ended with defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton and the fixtures for the new Premier League season will come out first, despite starting after the new 2024-25 Championship campaign.
The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released at 9am this Tuesday morning ahead of the opening weekend of the season over August 17-18. The new EFL season starts one week earlier, over the weekend of August 10-11, yet the fixtures for the 2024-25 EFL campaign will not be released until next week.
Fans will have to wait until 9am on Wednesday, June 26 before discovering what United’s new season schedule looks like.
