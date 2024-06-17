Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clock is ticking towards the new Championship season - so when are the fixtures out?

Leeds United face another week’s wait before learning their new season fixtures despite the 2024-25 Premier League games being unveiled tomorrow.

United’s bid for an immediate top-flight return ended with defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton and the fixtures for the new Premier League season will come out first, despite starting after the new 2024-25 Championship campaign.

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released at 9am this Tuesday morning ahead of the opening weekend of the season over August 17-18. The new EFL season starts one week earlier, over the weekend of August 10-11, yet the fixtures for the 2024-25 EFL campaign will not be released until next week.