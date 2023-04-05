James Milner made his 610th Premier League appearance in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to move him to third in the all-time Premier League appearance list.

The 37-year-old from Leeds made his top-flight debut with Leeds United in 2002, as he made a substitute appearance against West Ham.

He made a total of 18 appearances for the Whites in his debut season, scoring two goals. He played 30 times the following campaign, netting three times but was sold that summer after Leeds were relegated.

He signed a five-year deal with Newcastle United but moved to Aston Villa on loan a year later. He joined Villa permanently in 2008 and was signed by Manchester City in 2010.

Milner won the Premier League title twice with City in a five-year spell and joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015, where he won the Premier League for a third time in 2020.

The 37-year-old surpassed Frank Lampard, who was in the stands at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with just Ryan Giggs and Gareth Barry above Milner in the most Premier League appearances.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Milner earlier in the season for his longevity. He is out of contract this summer but reports are he could remain at Anfield.

Klopp said in January: “We have different plans for Milly but Milly wants to keep playing. You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training.

“It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in 64-game season Milly could be extremely important. That is how it is.

“Even a player who had a few clubs can end up at his club and I would consider Liverpool as his club and I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special.

“There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mind-set and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”

All-time Premier League appearance list

Player Appearances Gareth Barry 652 Ryan Giggs 632 James Milner 610 Frank Lampard 609 David James 572 Gary Speed 535 Emile Heskey 516 Mark Schwarzer 514 Jamie Carragher 508 Phil Neville 505

Milner’s Premier League appearances by club