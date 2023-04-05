Clinton Morrison believes Leeds United were fully deserving of their three points against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night and felt they dominated the game as soon as they fell behind.

Orel Mangala’s precise finish had given the visitors the lead after 12 minutes but a strong response ensured the Whites picked up their third win in six games under Javi Gracia.

First Jack Harrison fired home after gobbling up a rebound from Marc Roca’s shot before Luis Sinsterra produced a brilliant strike on the stroke of half time as he curled the ball into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Speaking after the game, ex-Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison said Leeds were worthy winners and singled loan star Weston McKennie out for praise.

"Yeah, they did deserve it. After Forest got that goal, it was all Leeds. They dominated the ball in the first half and again in the second half," he told the BBC Sport 5Live Football Daily Podcast.

"Forest came into it a bit in the second half, but they never threatened [Illan] Meslier in goal. I thought Leeds were outstanding, they were on the front foot with Harrison causing problems and McKennie - he is a player, by the way - always wanting to to look forward and he is neat and tidy.

"They just looked a threat all game going forward, with Sinsterra on the left-hand side. Going forward they were outstanding."

The Whites have the option to make McKennie’s stay at Elland Road permanent, as parent club Juventus confirmed there was a €34.5m option for Leeds to buy the USA star, with a potential €4.5m in add-ons included, when the deal was announced in January.

According to the YEP’s Graham Smyth, the United States international produced his best display against Forest.

He wrote in his player ratings: “His best showing since his move from Juventus. Contributed particularly well when the game was chaotic and open.”

