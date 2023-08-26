Ex-Leeds United man completes move to Championship rivals as one-year deal signed

Released Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has joined Championship rivals Norwich City on a one-year deal with the club option of a further year, it was announced on Saturday.

The Whites confirmed in July the midfielder would not return to the West Yorkshire club following the expiration of his Elland Road contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018 for a fee of £4.5million. That initial contract was due to expire last summer but the midfielder penned a one-year extension in January 2022.

The 31-year-old from Liverpool was released by the Whites at the end of the 2022-23 season but was invited back for pre-season training along with Joel Robles. Forshaw was offered new terms to remain at Elland Road but opted to explore a move elsewhere and has now found himself at Daniel Farke’s former club.

Of his decision to join Norwich, Forshaw told the club website: “I’ve watched the games in the first few weeks and been really impressed, I couldn’t wait to get in and try to be a part of it.

“One of the main reasons I came here is because they have a great chance this year. A good mix of big characters and experience with a lot of youthfulness in the rest of the squad. The head coach has been there and done it before so everything is in place for us to go and be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach David Wagner added: “We always had the feeling of wanting to add another player into the midfield areas, and we’re delighted that we have been able to bring a player of Adam’s quality in.

“He knows this league very well and has lots of experience on this level. With everything we have heard about his character and personality, I get the feeling that he will be great for the dynamic of our squad, both on and off the field.”