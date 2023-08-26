Boss Michael Skubala delivered a frank admission after a setback for his Leeds United under-21s side brought an abrupt halt to the team’s impressive start to the new season.

The Whites youngsters are back in the country’s top tier of Academy football following last season’s promotion as play-offs winners and Skubala’s side started the new campaign with impressive away wins at Brighton and Manchester United’s under-21s.

A first home clash of the new Premier League Two Division One season then presented itself against West Ham in a Friday night contest at Elland Road but the young Irons raced to a 5-2 victory as 18-year-old senior Northern Ireland international Callum Marshall bagged a hat-trick for the visitors. Connor Douglas and substitute Cian Coleman netted impressive goals for the Whites who trailed 2-1 at the break in front of just over 3,000 fans.

Hammers captain Kaelan Casey and Oliver Scarles also scored for the Hammers who went ahead in the eighth minute as Casey’s strike from a corner was judged to have crossed the line despite Kris Moore’s attempts to clear.

ADMISSION: From Leeds United under-21s boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

A superb strike from Douglas then drew Leeds level in the 45th minute but the Irons went back ahead in first-half stoppage time through Marshall who quickly doubled his tally to put the visitors 3-1 up just four minutes after the break. Scarles then added West Ham’s fourth goal eight minutes after the hour mark before the impressive Marshall completed his treble with four minutes left, Coleman’s excellent solo pulling a consolation back for Leeds deep in second-half stoppage time.

"I thought we struggled to get going for the majority of the game to be fair,” said Skubala post-match to LUTV. "I don't think we were good enough tonight. I thought West Ham were really good. They had some good players on the pitch.

"I thought we struggled really to get into the game and then when we did get into the game and we looked lively and we started to create chances, going into the second half 2-1 down, I thought we could come out and still go at them and we conceded early.

"And then unfortunately it was one of those nights where I think with the 21s football where we need to learn quicker and be better in moments to have managed things."

Leeds United under-21s: van den Heuvel, Moore, Ferguson (Godden 82), Monteiro, Mullen (Debayo 57), Crew, Carole (Coleman 70), Jenkins (Spencer 57), Thomas, McGurk, Douglas. Subs not used: Ombang.

West Ham under-21s: Knightbridge, Chesters (Robinson 82), Luizao, Orford, Laing (Tarima 82), Casey, Kodua (Moore 86), Kelly, Marshall (Battrum 86), Earthy, Scarlet. Subs not used: Herrick.