Leeds United transfer suffers surprise collapse as target ‘pulls out’ of move

The latest transfers news and rumours from Leeds United with less than a week to go before the window shuts

Nadiem Amiri has turned down a move to Leeds United with reports in Germany claiming it is increasingly likely the attacking midfielder remains at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Whites had reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club for the 26-year-old worth around £5m but the player, per the latest reports, does not appear keen on a move to Elland Road.

Marlon Irlbacher of Sky Sports in Germany reports Amiri has pulled out of a move to Leeds and is waiting to see if a ‘suitable offer’ arrives before deciding on his future, with the player likely to remain at Leverkusen.

It is another twist in the proposed transfer with the player said on Thursday morning to have turned down a move to Leeds in favour of a switch to French giants Olympique de Marseille.

However, later on Thursday, German outlet Kicker reported: “Nadiem Amiri is on the verge of a move from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to Leeds United.

“On Wednesday...Amiri was hesitating with his commitment, and on Thursday it was reported that Amiri had turned down the English club. But according to Kicker information, the opposite is the case: Amiri has said yes to the offer from Leeds.”

It added: “With Leeds United willing to meet Leverkusen’s transfer demands, the move could now be completed quickly. The transfer fee for Amiri, whose contract at Bayer 04 runs until 2024, is expected to be slightly below the six-million mark.”

Now it appears the player has changed his mind again, per the latest reports in Germany. Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonson remained tight-lipped over the player’s future during his press conference ahead of tonight’s game with Borussia Mönchengladbach - but did say the midfielder would be in the squad.

Amiri has registered 19 assists and scored 12 goals during his 138 appearances for Leverkusen and last season featured more frequently from the bench. The German international scored and assisted 13 times apiece across all competitions for previous club Hoffenheim.