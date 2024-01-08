Ex-Leeds United loanee Djed Spence's next move amid Tottenham Hotspur transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur are striving to find Djed Spence a new club following his failed loan with Leeds United. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Spence is expected to leave north London once more in the next few days.

Where Spence will ply his trade for the remainder of the season is unclear at this stage, but it’s obvious that the full-back will have something of a point to prove. It comes after Leeds made the decision to activate a recall clause and cut his season-long loan from Tottenham short last week.

Spence joined the Whites in the closing days of the summer transfer window with the expectation that he could find traction at Elland Road and make the right-back spot his own under Daniel Farke. He made his debut for the club a few days later, appearing off the bench as Leeds were held to a draw by Sheffield Wednesday at the start of September.

However, injury struck in the days that followed his bow, with a knee injury ruling him out for three months. Spence did make a return to action in December and made six appearances over the festive period for United.

Despite being short of natural full-back options, though, Leeds decided to go in a different direction with Spence moving back to his parent club Tottenham.

The 23-year-old is some way down Ange Postecoglou’s pecking order at present, though, and with opportunities set to be severely limited in the coming months, he is expected to be loaned out once more.

Spence has made just six competitive appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Middlesbrough back in the summer of 2022. The move came on the back of his form in a Nottingham Forest shirt as he helped Steve Cooper’s side to Premier League promotion during a loan spell at the City Ground.