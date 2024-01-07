Leeds United exit 'almost done deal' amid recruitment breakthrough claim

Leeds United's Elland Road.

Leeds United continued their unbeaten start to the new year on Sunday as they secured their spot in fourth round of the FA Cup. A 3-0 win over Peterborough United sealed their progression and Daniel Farke will now be hoping the Whites can begin to build some momentum once more in the Championship.

The Whites are expected to be active in the transfer market this month, particularly following the surprise decision to cut Djed Spence’s loan short. With the transfer window beginning to gather pace, then, we take a look at the latest headlines from Elland Road.

Leeds near off the field appointment

Leeds United are closing in on the appointment of Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles, report Football Scotland. Leeds have been going through something of a restructure when it comes to off the field personnel since last summer's takeover and it seems the club could have found its new recruitment chief.

The Whites were first linked with a move for Miles back in December by the Daily Record and the latest reports from Scotland suggest the club may have got their man. However, the report claims Miles won’t join up with Leeds until after the January transfer window has closed as he strives to sign players at Pittodrie.

Miles held roles with West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town before taking the reins at Aberdeen last year.

Koch latest

Robin Koch is on the verge of agreeing a deal to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis this summer. That’s according to leading German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims the agreement, which will see Koch commit until at least 2027, is ‘almost a done deal’.

Koch left Leeds in the summer to link up with Frankfurt on an initial season-long loan. However, with his Elland Road contract expiring at the end of the current season, he is able to speak to other clubs and Frankfurt have moved quickly to secure his future after an impressive first few months.