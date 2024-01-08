Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has described Patrick Bamford's goal, which helped knock his side out of the FA Cup at the Third Round, as a 'world class' finish.

The Cambridgeshire club were beaten by a three-nil scoreline on Sunday afternoon despite Ferguson insisting the end result was not a fair reflection of how the game transpired. Peterborough were, for large parts of the game, highly competitive and tested Leeds' defensive resolve but could not find the back of the net unlike their visitors.

Bamford's strike less than two minutes into the second half, which saw the 30-year-old control a long Ethan Ampadu pass with his chest and hit the back of the net with a swivelling volley, stole the headlines at London Road with fans dubbing it one of the best goals they had ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson concurred at full-time, admitting that had his team been beaten by Bamford's strike alone, they could have had few complaints: "If you lose a game to Bamford's goal, you hold your hands up and say world class finish."

However, the long-time Posh manager was less than pleased by his team's concessions either side of Bamford's wonder strike.