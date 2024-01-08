Darren Ferguson holds his tongue on Willy Gnonto as Leeds United pair come in for 'world class' praise
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has described Patrick Bamford's goal, which helped knock his side out of the FA Cup at the Third Round, as a 'world class' finish.
The Cambridgeshire club were beaten by a three-nil scoreline on Sunday afternoon despite Ferguson insisting the end result was not a fair reflection of how the game transpired. Peterborough were, for large parts of the game, highly competitive and tested Leeds' defensive resolve but could not find the back of the net unlike their visitors.
Bamford's strike less than two minutes into the second half, which saw the 30-year-old control a long Ethan Ampadu pass with his chest and hit the back of the net with a swivelling volley, stole the headlines at London Road with fans dubbing it one of the best goals they had ever seen.
Ferguson concurred at full-time, admitting that had his team been beaten by Bamford's strike alone, they could have had few complaints: "If you lose a game to Bamford's goal, you hold your hands up and say world class finish."
However, the long-time Posh manager was less than pleased by his team's concessions either side of Bamford's wonder strike.
"First and third goals are not good enough," he said. "It looked almost a bit like slow motion," Ferguson added, commenting on the controversial opener scored by Ethan Ampadu after the home side momentarily stopped, expecting referee Sam Allison to instruct Jaidon Anthony to retake his free-kick and wait for the whistle.