Leeds United skipper-for-the-day Ethan Ampadu says he was 'honoured' to wear the armband for the Elland Road club in their 3-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Peterborough United.

Posh were beaten on home turf courtesy of an Ampadu brace, both from set-plays, in addition to Patrick Bamford's goal-of-the-season contender as Leeds booked their place in the Fourth Round of the competition.

Pascal Struijk's prolonged absence with an adductor injury, in addition to Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling not deemed capable of playing 90 minutes, meant Daniel Farke named Ampadu his captain as Leeds took on their League One opponents.

Ampadu had only scored one goal in professional football prior to Sunday afternoon's cup fixture - a consolation strike in loan club Spezia's Serie A play-off defeat back in June - but added a second and third to his career tally in the space of 90 minutes.

Pleased to get his name on the scoresheet, Ampadu also spoke of his pride at representing Leeds as captain for the day.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the team out today. Today's the first time I've led a team out from the start, so it was pretty special feeling and, you know, taking that aside, today was just about getting through to the next round and having a good performance with the whole team."

The 23-year-old also told reporters he hopes the Whites' victory at London Road can aid their form on the road this season, which he believes has let the team down in recent weeks following defeats at Sunderland, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion during December.

“We’re not silly, we see a lot and we know ourselves away from home, we've been letting ourselves down a little bit. Hopefully this just gives a little bit of confidence that away from home, we can get good results."

Ampadu's double at Peterborough mirrored father Kwame's exploits during his own playing career. Ampadu Snr netted, albeit just a single goal, at London Road for Swansea City back in October 1995