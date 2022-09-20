Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips in the England squad, according to reports.

The former Leeds United star has spent much of the season sidelined and has now been forced to pull out of the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Phillips made his £42 million move to Manchester City from Elland Road over the summer, however he has only managed three substitute appearances so far and now faces a race to be fit for the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phillips is set for surgery on a persistant shoulder problem - though it is unclear how long he will be sidelined for.

Meanwhile, Henderson will take his place in the England squad after recovering from his own injury that has seen him miss the Reds’ previous four matches.

The 32-year-old is certainly no stranger to the national team after earning 69 caps, though hasn’t featured for England since March.

Phillips will be a huge loss to Gareth Southgate, who trusted the midfielder to star alongside Declan Rice as the Three Lions reached the Euro 2020 final last summer.