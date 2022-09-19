Leeds have a number of squad members, some more experienced than others, heading off to join up with their respective international sides this week.

Many will represent their senior international sides, while others turn out for the Under-21 and Under-19 iterations of their countries’ national teams.

Leeds pair Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins will join up with the England Under-19 setup for the first time, graduating from the Under-18 group, where they worked alongside current United coach Michael Skubala last season.

Darko Gyabi in action for Leeds' Under-21s (Pic: Steve Riding)

The Under-21s’ manager is hopeful that summer signings Perkins and Gyabi will enrich themselves by playing against ‘different cultures’ as England face three separate opponents over the next eight days.“So, I think one of the good things about young players going [to play] internationally [is] they play against different cultures, the different styles of play.

"We need to accept in the Premier League, there’s different cultures coming to the Premier League at the top level. So, as England players going to play against different cultures is only good for their experiences as a whole rounded development [process],” Skubala said.

Simon Rusk’s England Under-19 squad take on Montenegro, Georgia and Denmark in UEFA Under-19 European Championships qualifying this month; each fixture staged in Denmark.

"When they become a Premier League player, they're playing different styles, against different managers who are from different cultures.

"So, it can only help what I call their toolbox of understanding situations, and sometimes it's really exciting for them to come back when they've been at a high level, they’re playing with good players. So, I think the culture experience is really important.” Skubala finished.

Leeds’ youngsters have hit the ground running this season, scoring 20 goals in five Premier League 2 matches, climbing to the summit of PL2 Division 2.