Leeds stopper Illan Meslier has been overlooked by French national team boss Didier Deschamps after long-time No. 1 Hugo Lloris withdrew from Les Bleus’ squad through injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has been France’s first-choice throughout Deschamps’ tenure, but the experienced manager has selected Nantes’ Alban Lafont over Meslier to replace the Spurs man.

Meslier has kept goal for France’s Under-21 side over the past 12 months, and remains eligible as a youth international, whereas previous No. 1 for Les Bleuets Lafont no longer qualifies for the Under-21s.

French national football team coach Didier Deschamps reacts during a press conference in Paris on September 15, 2022, to announce the list of players selected for the matches of the French football team for the UEFA Nations League. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

22-year-old Meslier has made ten appearance at Under-21 level, keeping seven clean sheets in the process, building upon his promising record as No. 1 at Elland Road.

The Leeds custodian is yet to receive his maiden call-up to the senior France squad and injury to Lloris appeared a real opportunity to be drafted into the senior group at Clairefontaine.

This time, he has been beaten to the punch by Lafont but with 35-year-old Lloris approaching the twilight of his career, a position may soon open up.

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola will vie to replace Lloris in the immediate term, while 23-year-old Lafont and the even more junior Meslier will increasingly look to stake their own claim for the No. 1 jersey at international level.

France’s Under-21 group face Germany this Friday in a friendly fixture which could prove to be Meslier’s greatest test at international level so far.

The Leeds goalkeeper has previously faced the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Serbia, the Faroe Islands and Armenia at Under-21 level.