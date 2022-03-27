Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa set for new job talks as Whites reportedly eye Rangers ace
Leeds United are now halfway through the current international break, the Whites returning to Premier League action next Saturday afternoon against Southampton at Elland Road.
As the countdown to next weekend's clash against the Saints continues, we bring you all the Sunday Leeds United headlines in one place here.
Whites reportedly join race to sign Rangers prodigy
Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to land 16-year-old Rangers prodigy Rory Wilson. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are also in pursuit of the young teenage forward. (Daily Star).
Whites winger Raphinha’s ‘main objective’ is reportedly to become a Barcelona player this summer, with the Brazilian ‘delighted’ by the prospect. (Mundo Deportivo).
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our round-up piece HERE.
'We are in touch' - former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa set to discuss next managerial position
Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been linked to an immediate return to management after departing Elland Road in February.
Read the full story about where the former legendary Whites boss might be heading next HERE
Victor Orta drops summer transfer hint amid passionate defence of 'risky' Leeds United growth strategy
Leeds United director of football Victor Orta says the club will stick to Marcelo Bielsa's slim squad approach despite the manager's departure.
Hear what Orta has had to say about United's plans HERE
Stuart Dallas waiting game as Leeds United star flies Whites flag on international duty
Stuart Dallas has been flying the Leeds United senior internationals flag this weekend as several of his club team mates sit out what would otherwise have been a busy few days for Whites men.
Find out the latest on the Elland Road internationals front HERE
Leeds United relegation battle is no challenge for Dan James, insists Wales boss Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page claims that Leeds United attacker Dan James won't be ruffled by the Whites' Premier League relegation battle.
Hear what the Dragons boss has had to say about the Whites winger HERE
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.