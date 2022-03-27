As the countdown to next weekend's clash against the Saints continues, we bring you all the Sunday Leeds United headlines in one place here.

Whites reportedly join race to sign Rangers prodigy

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to land 16-year-old Rangers prodigy Rory Wilson. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are also in pursuit of the young teenage forward. (Daily Star).

QUICK RETURN? Promotion-winning former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, above, is being considered as the possible next boss of the Bolivia national team. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Whites winger Raphinha’s ‘main objective’ is reportedly to become a Barcelona player this summer, with the Brazilian ‘delighted’ by the prospect. (Mundo Deportivo).

'We are in touch' - former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa set to discuss next managerial position

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been linked to an immediate return to management after departing Elland Road in February.

Victor Orta drops summer transfer hint amid passionate defence of 'risky' Leeds United growth strategy

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta says the club will stick to Marcelo Bielsa's slim squad approach despite the manager's departure.

Stuart Dallas waiting game as Leeds United star flies Whites flag on international duty

Stuart Dallas has been flying the Leeds United senior internationals flag this weekend as several of his club team mates sit out what would otherwise have been a busy few days for Whites men.

Leeds United relegation battle is no challenge for Dan James, insists Wales boss Robert Page

Wales manager Robert Page claims that Leeds United attacker Dan James won't be ruffled by the Whites' Premier League relegation battle.

