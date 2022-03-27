Leeds United relegation battle is no challenge for Dan James, insists Wales boss Robert Page

United's Premier League standings have been boosted by back-to-back wins against Wolves and relegation rivals Norwich City but, with every team below Leeds in the table having games in hand over them, the Whites' fight for survival is far from over.

James has appeared in all but one of Leeds' Premier League fixtures since he landed in West Yorkshire at the start of the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After switching from Manchester United, where James was a figure of frustration among fans, the Welshman quickly became an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa's side and has played every minute under Jesse Marsch so far.

With four goals and four assists to his name, James has had little opportunity to find his groove this season as the Whites' injury crisis has forced the 24-year-old, a natural wide player, into no less than six different positions.

With the international recess comes the opportunity for Leeds to take a breath before launching into the final stretch of their fight to remain a Premier League club.

Page believes that Leeds will be better placed to face the battle with James in their side.

Leeds United forward Dan James. Pic: Marc Atkins.

“DJ won’t be fazed by things like that," Page said.

"He’s experienced, he would take things like that in his stride no problem.

“He’s a talented footballer. He has unbelievable pace. He can score goals. He’s creating chances.

"The minute centre-forwards aren’t creating chances - that’s the time to worry - but he’s creating chances for himself and the goals will come, absolutely."

Dan James reacts to a missed chance during Leeds United's 3-2 win over Wolves. Pic: Naomi Baker.

On Thursday, James played 88 minutes of Wales World Cup qualifying semi-final victory over Austria, which took the Dragons one step closer to their first finals in 64 years.

The forward contributed to both goals in the 2-1 win, helping to earn the free kick which Gareth Bale netted in the first half before delivering the corner from which the Real Madrid star doubled Wales' lead in the second half.

Though he hasn't been prolific in front of goal this season, James asserts an invisible influence on games, according to Page.

“I thought he was brilliant [against Austria]," Page said.

Leeds United forward Dan James on the ball during Wales' 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Austria. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

"What he does for the team is unbelievable.

"He makes opposition defenders drop deeper because of his pace which in turn creates more space for the creative players of Gareth, Aaron, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen.

"It’s little things like that that supporters don’t necessarily see with that threat as well and that pace in behind and the influence he has on opposition defenders.”