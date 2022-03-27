The Argentine‘s three-and-a-half year spell at the club came to an end last month after a run of dismal results forced the club to sack the manager who achieved the Whites’ long-held ambition of returning to the Premier League.

Fans responded with mixed emotions to the dismissal as the desire to remain in the top flight contended with affection for the manager who was and remains a hero across West Yorkshire.

Leeds have since enjoyed a revival under new boss Jesse Marsch, who has eased relegation anxiety by leading the team to back-to-back victories against Norwich City and Wolves which have taken United seven points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Bielsa has returned to his home in South America, where he has reportedly been shortlisted to become the new manager of the Bolivian national team.

The 66-year-old is one of the game’s most respected managers and has experience coaching the national teams of Chile and Argentina under his belt.

The Bolivian FA are hunting a replacement for national team coach César Farías, who has held the post since 2019.

The body’s president, Fernando Costa, has confirmed that Bielsa is due to discuss the opportunity just weeks after his emotional Elland Road departure.

“I won’t deny that we are in touch with him,’ Costa said.

‘We have not yet had a meeting, but we are close to speaking with him.

“We are speaking with a number of coaches, including national team managers, and listening to what they have to offer.

“Once we have a sheaf of proposals we will evaluate them. It is important to know how much money we have available for our national teams.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Villa plot De Vrij swoop Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij ahead of a potential £40m move. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Kamara in demand Tottenham have joined the race to sign Marseille maestro Boubacar Kamara, with Newcastle and West Ham also keen. (Goal) Photo Sales

3. Man United in for Osimhen Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. (Tuttosport) Photo Sales

4. LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on March 13, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to land Rangers prodigy Rory Wilson. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are also in pursuit. (Daily Star) Photo Sales