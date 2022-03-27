Stuart Dallas waiting game as Leeds United star flies Whites flag on international duty
Stuart Dallas has been flying the Leeds United senior internationals flag this weekend as several of his club team mates sit out what would otherwise have been a busy few days for Whites men.
Dallas was on the receiving end of a late tackle from Joao Moutinho in last weekend's 3-2 victory at Wolves but linked up with the Green and White Army for this month's two internationals.
The 30-year-old started Friday night's friendly against hosts Luxembourg and played 79 minutes before being taken off as Ian Baraclough's side recorded a 3-1 victory.
Northern Ireland are back in action on Tuesday evening with another friendly, at home to Hungary, and it remains to be seen if Dallas is involved again.
Elsewhere this weekend, England recorded a 2-1 triumph at home to Switzerland on Saturday but Kalvin Phillips is not part of the squad having only recently returned to full training following his lay-off with a hamstring injury.
Diego Llorente and Robin Koch had received call ups to the Spain and Germany squads for this month's internationals and both nations were in action on Saturday but neither have linked up with their squads.
Koch tested positive for Covid-19 which prevented him from joining up with the camp whilst Llorente suffered a back issue in last weekend's 3-2 win at Wolves.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch said after the victory at Molineux that the defender would consequently stay with Leeds over the international break.
