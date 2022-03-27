Stuart Dallas waiting game as Leeds United star flies Whites flag on international duty

Dallas was on the receiving end of a late tackle from Joao Moutinho in last weekend's 3-2 victory at Wolves but linked up with the Green and White Army for this month's two internationals.

The 30-year-old started Friday night's friendly against hosts Luxembourg and played 79 minutes before being taken off as Ian Baraclough's side recorded a 3-1 victory.

Northern Ireland are back in action on Tuesday evening with another friendly, at home to Hungary, and it remains to be seen if Dallas is involved again.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLYING THE FLAG: Stuart Dallas for Northern Ireland during the current international break. Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

Elsewhere this weekend, England recorded a 2-1 triumph at home to Switzerland on Saturday but Kalvin Phillips is not part of the squad having only recently returned to full training following his lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch had received call ups to the Spain and Germany squads for this month's internationals and both nations were in action on Saturday but neither have linked up with their squads.

Koch tested positive for Covid-19 which prevented him from joining up with the camp whilst Llorente suffered a back issue in last weekend's 3-2 win at Wolves.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch said after the victory at Molineux that the defender would consequently stay with Leeds over the international break.