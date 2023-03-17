Jesse Marsch is among the early favourites to take over at Crystal Palace after the club sacked Patrick Vieira ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal.

Marsch was sacked by Leeds last month following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest and held talks with Southampton about their managerial vacancy before a disagreement over contract length saw a proposed move to the south coast fall through.

Former Palace manager Roy Hodgson is the leading favourite having led the club from 2017 to 2021 before retiring and being replaced by Vieira.

However, Marsch is the among the other favourites with the bookmakers and his discussions with Southampton indicate he is keen to coach in the Premier League again.

Leeds welcome Palace to Selhurst Park on April 8 with four points between the clubs in a congested Premier League bottom half.

Palace have a favourable fixture list ahead of a crunch period. Eight of their 11 games are against the bottom nine, with just three matches against top-half clubs.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said the decision to dismiss Vieira was ‘difficult’ and made with ‘enormous regret’.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (correct as of 9.35am, March 17, 2023)

Roy Hodgson - 5/4

Jeese Marsch - 7/1

Lucien Favre - 8/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl - 8/1

Rafa Benitez - 10/1

Ange Postecoglu - 14/1

Frank Lampard - 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Sam Allardyce - 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

Michael Carrick - 20/1