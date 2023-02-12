The Whites, who face Manchester United at home this afternoon, sacked the American last Monday following a damaging 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest. Kinnear pointed to a lack of improvement in recent months as a key factor in the decision to remove Marsch but accepts that the situation reflects on everyone involved, not just the head coach.

“The week was challenging for everyone at the club. Parting ways with Jesse Marsch, a man who has given us absolutely everything to be successful on the pitch, was painful,” said the CEO in his programme notes.

"This is not just from a human level, but because the departure of a head coach is a sign of collective failure from everyone in the boardroom and on the playing side. Ultimately, while the work at Thorp Arch was always diligent and considered, it was not translating into results on the pitch. Almost as important, it was also not demonstrating sufficient progression over time. Everyone at the club thanks Jesse and his team for their commitment and wishes them the best for their next coaching endeavours.”

Interviews for a replacement were well underway early on last week but Leeds have suffered setbacks in the days leading up to today’s game and the club are still not in a position to be able to appoint a head coach. Andoni Iraola’s release clause at Rayo Vallecano has made it complicated for Leeds to try and extricate the Spaniard from the LaLiga side, while Arne Slot – who was not in the initial shortlist due to uncertainty over his availability – professed his loyalty to Feyenoord on Friday.

Kinnear insists Leeds are well down the line towards replacing Marsch.

“The search for a new head coach is well advanced,” he said.

"The task is being able to align our list of prospects – which has been built and evolved over many seasons – with current availability and the openness of candidates to accept a new role in mid-season. While we have confidence in the caretaker team, we know the importance of a prompt appointment and, if Victor and I are in any doubt, we have Andrea’s Twitter account to keep the pressure on.”

COLLECTIVE FAILURE - Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear says the exit of Jesse Marsch reflects on everyone at the club. Pic: Getty