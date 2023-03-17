News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals announce shock manager sacking on eve of derby fixture

Crystal Palace have become the latest Premier League club to sack their manager as Patrick Vieira departs the club.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:21 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 08:31 GMT

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace have sacked Patrick Vieira as manager ahead their clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Three members of his coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun - have also left the club while Dean Kiely will remain in his post as goalkeeping coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palace are three points clear of the relegation zone and four points ahead of Leeds in 19th. The process to appoint a new manager is already underway.

The Whites welcome the London club to Elland Road on April 8 in a huge fixture at the bottom of the table. After Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal, Palace’s next six games are against sides currently in the bottom nine.

Only three of their remaining 11 league meetings are against sides in the top half as they face an incredible number of relegation six-pointers in the final third of the season.

Crystal PalacePremier LeaguePatrick Vieira