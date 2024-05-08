Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom is among the bookies’ favourites to take over at Hull City, following Liam Rosenior’s shock exit.

Hull confirmed their decision to sack Rosenior on Tuesday evening, with the aim of climbing into the Championship play-off places not achieved. The Tigers finished seventh after losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on the final day, three points adrift of Norwich City in sixth.

Despite falling short in the play-off race, Rosenior is widely regarded as one of the best young coaches in football and the 39-year-old was nominated for the Championship’s Manager of the Season award alongside Daniel Farke and eventual winner Kieran McKenna. The decision to cut ties has left many Hull fans scratching their heads with the hope being that they already have a good replacement lined up.

Among the many names linked with the job is Heckingbottom, who is one of three coaches priced at 12/1 with the bookies (odds correct at the time of writing). Scottish pair Alex Neil and Alex Rae - both currently out of work - are at a similar price.

German manager Tim Walter is the favourite as it stands, with the 48-year-old currently looking for work after leaving Hamburg in February. Walter has only previously worked in his homeland but a move to the Championship would see Hull attempt to benefit from a strategy used previously by Sheffield Wednesday with Danny Rohl.

Will Still is priced at 4/1, having recently confirmed he has left French side Reims, while former Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason - who had a playing spell at the MKM Stadium - is at 10/1. A number of well-known names including Steve Bruce, Nathan Jones, Scott Parker and Wayne Rooney are priced at 25/1 or below.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December. The Blades were bottom of the Premier League when he was replaced by Chris Wilder, but they remain there and are now set to drop into the Championship.

The Barnsley-born manager left his hometown club to take over at Leeds in February 2018, following the decision to part ways with Thomas Christiansen. Having initially signed an 18-month contract, Heckingbottom led the Whites to a 13th-placed finish. He was sacked the following summer and eventually replaced by Marcelo Bielsa.

A move to Hull city would see Heckingbottom held to a high standard in following Rosenior, whose side produced two good performances against Leeds. The latter at Elland Road saw Farke’s men outplayed for much of the game but a lack of presence up top cost the away side and Leeds eventually won 3-1.

In confirming the decision to part ways with Rosenior, Hull chairman and owner Acun Ilicali said: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.