Leeds United are now banking on play-off glory as their only remaining hope of promotion from the Championship. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton consigned Daniel Farke’s men to third place and they now face a two-legged semi-final clash against the German’s former club, Norwich City.

Victory over two legs would see Leeds meet one of Southampton or West Bromwich Albion in the final at Wembley but Farke’s sole focus will be on Norwich and, more specifically, Sunday’s first-leg trip to Carrow Road. A return to form is imperative if the Whites are to progress and Farke will hope the return of some key players might help his cause.

Leeds have been in decent shape for much of the season but Patrick Bamford and Dan James have joined long-term absentees Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas in the treatment room recently. There was also a scare for Crysencio Summerville during Saturday’s defeat and the YEP has the latest on all below.

Patrick Bamford

Bamford has been absent for the last two games due to a bruise on his knee, which seems to have become a bigger issue than was first thought. The 30-year-old’s presence up top has been sorely missed during consecutive defeats against Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.

Following Saturday’s defeat at Elland Road, Farke said: “Hopefully, there's also a chance Patrick Bamford will return to the group because we also desperately need these types of players who, especially Patrick in the second half of the season, played a crucial role."

Potential return date: Norwich City (A), May 12

Dan James

Welshman James looked to have picked up an innocuous injury during the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough last month but Leeds quickly learned of a more serious issue. The winger suffered an oblique abdominal tear and was spotted on the team bus appearing to take on gas and air to ease the pain.

As with Bamford, he has missed the previous two games and the pair were sat together at Elland Road on Saturday. Farke is yet to provide a timeframe on James’ return but it would be a surprise to see him in the squad on Sunday.

Potential return date: Norwich City (H) - May 16

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was on the receiving end of a late and reckless challenge from Kamaldeen Sulemana during Saturday’s defeat to Southampton, with the Dutchman in clear pain despite completing 90 minutes. Leeds’ top-scorer is needed now more than ever and will hope to avoid a serious reaction to the injury this week.

Speaking after the defeat Farke said: “Overall, the first assessment of Cree was not too bad. When you see a foul against Piroe, this scene, I'm happy it's not a broken ankle for Summerville. Nasty and dirty foul against him. Hope he is okay."

Potential return date: Norwich City (A) - May 12

Pascal Struijk

Struijk has not featured since the Boxing Day defeat at Preston North End after suffering a complex groin injury. Following a course of injections and attempts at rehabilitation, the defender underwent surgery in March and will not play again this season.

Potential return date: Pre-season

Stuart Dallas