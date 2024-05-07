Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United suffered more disappointment in losing against Southampton on Saturday but hope of an instant return to the Premier League remains. Daniel Farke’s side failed to achieve automatic promotion but can now prepare for the play-offs and few will complain if that is the avenue they take on their way back into the top-flight.

Norwich City will be the semi-final opponents with one of Southampton or West Bromwich Albion awaiting the victor at Wembley. None of the four promotion hopefuls have been in form of late but will go into the post-season mini-tournament knowing as few as two wins from three could send them up.

Leeds have enjoyed a decent record against most of the Championship’s better sides this season but results against those vying for play-off glory have been less promising. Below, the YEP has taken a look at what the four-team table would look like this season to gauge who has enjoyed the best results against their play-off rivals.

Southampton - 14 points

Russell Martin’s side seemingly come into their own against the better sides and enjoy an excellent record vs Leeds, West Brom and Norwich. The Saints are unbeaten in six games against the trio, winning four and drawing twice.

Southampton are the only team to do the double over Leeds, having beaten them 2-1 on the final day and 3-1 at St Mary’s back in September. Semi-final opponents West Brom were also beaten home and away with draws coming in either meeting with Norwich.

Leeds United - 7 points

It’s not particularly promising reading for Leeds, who actually enjoy a far better record against the top-two - four wins from four against Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Both Southampton and West Brom have caused Farke’s men plenty of problems and taken points from Elland Road.

Meetings with Norwich were not simple either but Farke has taken maximum points from his semi-final opponents, which offers some optimism going into the next two games. Leeds will hope to continue that run before the lottery of a final at Wembley.

West Brom - 7 points

As with Leeds, West Brom’s record against the other three play-off hopefuls is mixed. Carlos Corberban’s side are yet to take anything from semi-final opponents West Brom, which doesn’t make good reading for the next week or so.

Should the Baggies reach the final, however, then they will take confidence from beating both Leeds and Norwich at different points in the regular season. Both victories were actually back-to-back at the end of 2023, albeit with the help of a home advantage that won’t be present in the final.

Norwich - 5 points

As one might expect from the sixth-placed team, Norwich have the poorest record against the trio who finished above them. Their one victory came at home to West Brom in January, while both meetings with Southampton ended in a stalemate - 1-1 and 4-4.