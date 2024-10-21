Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Lennon has paid high praise to rising Leeds United star Harry Gray following his pre-season appearances.

Former Leeds United star and Thorp Arch academy graduate Aaron Lennon has issued praise of the highest order to the rapidly rising Harry Gray. The Elland Road starlet, who only turned 16 this month, is the latest in his famous footballing family to turn heads and be tipped for a scorching future.

Harry has already been backed to follow a similar route to his older brother Archie, who left Leeds in the summer in a blockbuster and bittersweet move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lennon has been working on earning his UEFA B coaching license and spent time working with his boyhood club last season. During his time back at Thorp Arch, the 37-year-old got closer to some of Leeds’ young talents, including Harry Gray who featured during pre-season against Harrogate Town.

“I was working back at Leeds last season and he is ridiculous. He’s frightening. He’s a number 10, number nine. Honestly, he has got all kinds,” Lennon said of Gray while on talkSPORT. “I don’t want to talk about him too much because I think everyone will want him, he’s that good. He’s probably the best thing I’ve seen in years.”

Harry is making waves in a similar way to his brother, impressing with the U18s during the 2023/24 season and averaging a goal every 102 minutes. The teen contributed eight goals in 11 appearances in the U18 Premier League, amid involvement with the U21 setup and his efforts have clearly caught the eye of Daniel Farke, just like Archie.

The now Tottenham star made the move to the Premier League club in July after ongoing speculation and multiple clubs registering their interest in his services. Gray, who continues to impress with his vast versatility, featured in all but two Championship fixtures for Leeds last season as they pushed for promotion.

Since his move away from Elland Road, he has made mainly cameo appearances in the Premier League but has started all of their Europa League and Carabao Cup fixtures so far. Gray also continues to show off his versatility, having played at centre-back, right-back and in midfield so far this season.

In a recent interview with the YEP, Archie took some time to talk about his former teammates and of course, had praise and advice for his younger brother. Speaking about Harry and his potential to break into the first team under Farke, he said: “I'm not worried. I'd love for him to do it. It would obviously be amazing for him to break my record. But like I said, he just needs to keep working hard, and then hopefully it'll come.”