Leeds United v Watford injury news with 4 out and 1 doubt but 5 men back

Watford will be looking to bounce back from an extremely disappointing first game back after the international break via Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town. Leeds, though, are approaching the contest following an extremely impressive display and victory against previously unbeaten Sheffield United who were subjected to a 2-0 defeat in Friday night’s clash under the Elland Road lights. Both sides have injuries to contend with and here we run through the news on that front from both camps. Victory could take third-placed Leeds top.