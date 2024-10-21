Leeds United v Watford injury news with 4 out and 1 doubt but 5 men back

Watford will be looking to bounce back from an extremely disappointing first game back after the international break via Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town. Leeds, though, are approaching the contest following an extremely impressive display and victory against previously unbeaten Sheffield United who were subjected to a 2-0 defeat in Friday night’s clash under the Elland Road lights. Both sides have injuries to contend with and here we run through the news on that front from both camps. Victory could take third-placed Leeds top.
1. Manor Solomon (back)
United's Tottenham loanee Solomon returned from a hamstring injury as a second half substitute in Friday night's win against the Blades. Photo: George Wood
2. Dan James (back)
Fellow Leeds winger James joined Solomon in also returning from a hamstring injury as a second half sub against Sheffield United. Photo: Gary Oakley
3. Daniel Bachmann (back)
First choice Watford keeper Bachmann returned from a three-game absence due to a muscular injury to start the weekend's defeat at Luton in which he played the full match. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Francisco Sierralta (back)
Watford's Chilean international centre-back/defensive midfielder Sierralta suffered a muscular injury in September's 4-1 defeat at Norwich City. The 27-year-old has not featured since but did return to the bench for the weekend's clash at Luton for which he was an unused substitute. Photo: David Rogers
5. Jeremy Ngakia (back)
Hornets boss Tom Cleverley has reported that Watford right back Ngakia has returned well and in a very good condition upon recovering from injury although he was not part of the matchday squad at the weekend and the 24-year-old has not played since August. Photo: Kieran Cleeves
6. Kevin Keben (out)
A summer signing from Toulouse, Cameroon youth international centre-back Keben has yet to play for Watford having joined the club with a minor knee injury. He is thought to be around four weeks away from returning. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA
