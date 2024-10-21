Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More huge Leeds backing is expected to result in new questions for key rivals.

Leeds United's key rivals are expected to have big new questions to answer amid more huge backing for Daniel Farke's Whites.

Leeds temporarily moved level on points with leaders Sunderland with Friday night's impressive 2-0 win at home to previously unbeaten Sheffield United, only for Sunderland and Burnley to then pick up victories from their weekend fixtures.

The Whites now sit third, two points behind second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Sunderland ahead of a full midweek fixture list. Sunderland and Burnley both play on Wednesday night but Leeds go first with tomorrow night's hosting of Watford in which a Whites win could send Daniel Farke's side top for the first time this season.

Watford slipped back to eighth through Saturday's 3-0 loss at Luton Town and the bookmakers firmly expect Leeds to beat the Hornets to ask new questions of Burnley and Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Fresh from their impressive display against the Blades, Leeds are heavy odds-on favourites and no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 1-3 with some firms. Watford can be backed at 15-2 to leave LS11 with all three points and the draw is on offer at 9-2.

Leeds also have the ten players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Mateo Joseph at 9-2. The Whites need to win by two goals to move top and a 2-0 Leeds win is favourite in the correct score market at 6-1.

Burnley and Sunderland both face tough away tests on Wednesday night, the Clarets away at Hull City and the Black Cats heading to an improving Luton.