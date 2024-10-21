Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fans have their say on Friday night’s win against the Blades.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United dealt Sheffield United their first defeat of the season under the Elland Road lights - but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Friday evening’s 2-0 success against the Blades including complete agreement on the Whites star man.

DAVID WATKINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I really thought this would be tough for Leeds United – little or no preparation after the international break with at least three players facing long-haul flights and a late return, and facing a team arriving at Elland Road on a terrific unbeaten run with six consecutive clean sheets behind them. I thought we might come unstuck.

But no, this was another comprehensive, untroubled victory and we are still to see a better side than ourselves in the Championship this season. Illan Meslier was untroubled all game while Leeds had plenty of sights of goal and, but for a little more composure in front of goal, this could have been a victory by four or five to nil.

Two will do admirably though and 2-0 is our signature result this season! A well-worked goal from a corner, smashed home on the half volley by Pascal Struijk, and a finish from Mateo Joseph showing awareness and strength to get behind his marker and then hold him off, was enough to do the trick for us on Saturday.

If we can put in a performance like this with so little preparation, we have to start believing this can be a champagne season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell – he is getting better with every minute he plays.

NEIL GREWER

If Friday was an examination of Leeds United’s promotion credentials against the only unbeaten team in the Championship – who had kept six clean sheets on the bounce – then they passed the test with flying colours. It proved to be a very competent, professional performance involving huge effort from all concerned.

Illan Meslier passed his part of the test having had very little to provide answers for, and his recent “faux pas” seems a distant memory.

Any uncertainty over the new midfield functioning as well as the old was unfounded as Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka ran the show – both looking completely at home. It could be argued Leeds are more forward thinking with this duo as Rothwell especially, always sought a forward pass and was not wasteful in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The test on scoring from a corner was eventually passed, after trying since February, when Pascal Struijk smashed in Joe Rothwell’s delivery for the opening goal.

And finally, substitute Mateo Joseph scored a goal in the 90th minute, following an excellent Joel Piroe incisive pass, proving he can pass the goal-scoring examination.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell – outstanding in all aspects of the game.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the disappointment at Sunderland before the international break, the response from Daniel Farke’s players on Friday night was perfect. Against the last unbeaten side in the EFL, Leeds knew they weren’t going to have it all their own way. However, this was as close to a routine victory as they could have hoped for.

The Blades offered little in response to a dominant Leeds performance. The Whites won the midfield battle and asserted themselves from there. Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell were outstanding. The former kept things ticking over, while the latter pressed forward looking for opportunities.

They were so impressive that Willy Gnonto looked to have had a quiet game. Largie Ramazani impressed again, while Joe Rodon looked solid at the back. If Leeds can continue to build, put in these steady but strong performances they will absolutely be in the hunt for promotion once again.

After losing a number of key players in the summer there might not be as many electric moments on the pitch, but Farke definitely has a strong team to work with.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten Sheffield United fell to the Elland Road sword as Leeds produced one of their best performances of the season to beat them 2-0 without the visitors having one shot on target in the 90 plus minutes.

Make no mistake, this was a five-star performance and despite not a lot of chances, Leeds were a country mile better than their opponents. With his international players back, he kept faith with the team that drew with Sunderland.

Many might have thought Mateo Joseph would be back to lead the line but Daniel Farke stuck by Joel Piroe.By the break, although still level, Illan Meslier had not been troubled but at the other end Brenden Aaronson had two efforts and Largie Ramazani struck a post and brought a good save from Michael Cooper.

Albeit for a short spell when Sheffield upped their game and Tanaka was in the right place to divert a shot wide, Leeds were on top again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When United took the lead…they did it from a corner! Joe Rothwell played a ball across the box and Pascal Struijk top-binned the ball into the net. They deserved the lead and with time nearly up, Piroe found Joseph with a superb ball and he poked the ball past Cooper.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell – he just pipped AO Tanaka by a short head.

MIKE GILL

Any negative feelings from the Sunderland trip were swept away by a controlled and professional display from the Whites. To stick two goals past a team that has only conceded three in the last nine games is mightily impressive, but Leeds bossed this game in every area.

The midfield pairing of Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka may have been forced upon Daniel Farke, but it is proving to be mightily effective. The first half was not a feast of free-flowing football as two good sides sized each other up, and such chances as there were fell to Leeds, but a combination of poor finishing and good defending kept honours even at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round of substitutions had already been made when the breakthrough finally came. Captain Pascal Struijk hammered home a blistering shot from an innocuous looking Joe Rothwell corner and sent Elland Road wild.

The Blades looked already beaten when Mateo Joseph raced on to a finely-weighted pass from Joel Piroe. The young Spaniard had shrugged off the attentions of Sydie Peck before slotting the ball home as he fell to the floor. Wonderful.

Man of the match: Joe Rothwell.