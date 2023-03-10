It’s another big weekend of action in English football’s top flight as Leeds United seek a much-needed three points in their battle against the drop.

Javi Gracia’s side welcome Brighton to Elland Road at 3pm on Saturday while relegation foes Everton take on Brentford at the same time on Merseyside.

Nottingham Forest are also in action as they travel to Tottenham Hotspur while Leicester City host Chelsea and in the early kick-off Bournemouth are at home to Liverpool. Southampton and West Ham are in action on Sunday, against Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively.

Despite the transfer window being shut, there is still plenty of transfer news to bring, as Leeds fight to retain their place in the Premier League.

Cresswell focused on Millwall

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has batted aside questions about his long-term future at the club as he aims for a strong finish to the season with Millwall.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship club on a season-long loan in the summer, and has played in 24 of the club’s 35 league games, starting 21.

Charlie Cresswell in of Millwall during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

He has experienced spells out of the side and was the subject of interest from Stoke City in January while also being linked with Coventry City. He has two years left on his deal at Elland Road, having agreed a four-year contract in August 2021.

On his future, he told the South London Press: “Everyone knows I’m a Leeds fan. It’s about focusing on what I can do for Millwall now. The rest will just take care of itself.”

Gracia reveals job offers

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia has revealed he had offers to work in Mexico before taking on his role at Elland Road.

The former Watford boss was appointed on a flexible contract at Leeds, ending a protracted search for a new manager following Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

And speaking to Publimetro, he revealed he had the chance to coach in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican football before arriving in West Yorkshire.

He said: “A few months ago they told me something about an option [in Mexico] that did not culminate in anything, but at that time I was not ready to move from Spain due to personal circumstances. I certainly value it very much.”

It is unclear what Gracia’s flexible contract terms are at Leeds and he has not ruled out a move to Mexico in the future.