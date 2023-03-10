The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Leeds on Saturday as Leeds United prepare to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

An amber warning for snow was announced on Thursday and is to remain in place until midday on Friday. The weather has caused disruption with flights having been delayed and cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport while there is heavy traffic on the M62 as a result of road closures.

Disruption is expected on the roads and on public transport, with Leeds and other parts of the UK hit hard by Storm Larisa on Friday morning. With a full card of Premier League fixtures set to take place, football fans are already concerned about how their plans to watch their team in action could be impacted.

The forecast tomorrow in the city calls for temperatures around 4° with light rain and a chance of snow. As things stand, the game is going ahead.

The official Premier League website states: “Postponements of Premier League fixtures because of the weather have been rare of late. If the weather does pose a risk, clubs are reminded of the procedures they must follow regarding contact with the match referees and the early inspection of pitches. It is the match official, and not the home club, who is responsible for deciding the play-worthiness of a pitch.”

It is unlikely the pitch will be unplayable given the technology used to maintain surfaces in the top flight. A decision on the game going ahead is likely to hinder on the surrounding areas being safe for supporters with another big crowd expected at Elland Road.

