Jose Kleberson has revealed there was interest from Leeds United ahead of his move to Manchester United in 2003.

The midfielder was part of the Brazil squad that lifted the World Cup in 2002, the nation’s last triumph at the tournament. He later joined Man United, but made just 20 appearances in the Premier League across two seasons before heading to Turkish club Beşiktaş.

However, things may have been different for the player, who won the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, after he was given the option to join Leeds or Celtic before leaving Atlético Paranaense for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

“My agent at the time came to me and told me about Celtic and Leeds,” he told OLBG.

“For Leeds, the president at Atlético Paranaense told me about Leeds but I’d already agreed with Man United two months before.

“For Celtic, I remember reading a story about how they wanted to sign me but there was nothing on paper and I didn’t hear anything from Atlético Paranaense.

“I don’t know if it was true or not but when I was training, I remember my agent saying there was an opportunity to join Celtic, a club in Scotland. But the bigger interest was Leeds and Man United.”