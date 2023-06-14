Real Madrid are close to completing a move for ex-Newcastle United striker Joselu in a transfer that could have a knock-on impact for Leeds United star Rodrigo.

Los Blancos are seeking to bolster their attacking options with two new strikers following the departure of Karim Benzema. Reports in Spain last week claimed one of Joselu or Rodrigo were being lined up as squad players as the La Liga giants seek to also pull off a big-name signing to replace Benzema.

Fabrizio Romano reports Joselu has now agreed personal terms over a move, with Madrid ‘working on the key ‘final details’ to complete the deal in the coming days.

Rodrigo has returned to the Spain squad for the summer internationals after 13 Premier League goals for Leeds United this season. He has 12 months remaining on the four-year contract he signed at Elland Road when joining from Valencia in 2020.

Joselu spent two years in England with Newcastle United before moving to Alaves and last summer made the switch to Espanyol. He also had a stint at Stoke City and previously played for Real Madrid B, before spending a season with the senior side with limited appearances. Per previous reports, it is unlikely Real Madrid will also move for Rodrigo.

Leeds are braced for a number of exits this summer following their relegation as they continue with the process to appoint a new manager, with interviews being conducted by the club this week.

It has been reported in Spain Rodrigo’s release clause is just £3m due to United’s relegation. Speaking with Radio Marca earlier this week, Rodrigo said when questioned on his future: “I live in the real world, I have Instagram and friends who read the newspapers. I can’t tell you much beyond what we all know because I don’t know. I am very focused on the national team right now and on the following matches.”