Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell will hope to help England Under-21s round off a fine week at the European Championships when they look to preserve their perfect start to the tournament on Wednesday evening

The young defender impressed during a season-long loan at Championship club Millwall and he could be handed a key role at Elland Road during the upcoming season as the Whites prepare for life back in the second tier. Cresswell’s form at The Den earned him a call-up to the England squad for the European Under-21 Championships and he joined the likes of Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White on the plane for the tournament.

The Three Lions youngsters have enjoyed a fine tournament so far, claiming 2-0 wins against the Czech Republic and Israel over the last week to ensure they will progress into the quarter-finals. Cresswell is yet to make an appearance but he could get an opportunity to add to his 10 Under-21s caps when his side round off their group stage fixtures on Wednesday afternoon.

When and where do England U21 play next?

England U21 are scheduled to take on Germany U21 today, June 28, at 17.00 BST, with the clash taking place at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia. Their quarter-final tie will be held on on Sunday, July 2, and they will take on Portugal U21 for their shot at reaching the semis.

How can I watch England U21?

The clash between the Young Lions and Germany will not be broadcast live on UK television. Sky Sports and the BBC reportedly passed up the opportunity to air the tournament, however viewers can still tune into the action via an online stream.