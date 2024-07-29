Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Leeds United man is looking to leave Manchester City after a difficult two years with the club

Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips has been offered a route out of Manchester City this summer with Champions League-bound Aston Villa reportedly making a proposal to sign the midfielder on loan.

The 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Everton this summer, is said to be keen to leave the Etihad Stadium with his career at City not taking off. He joined Pep Guardiola’s side for £42m back in the summer of 2022 but has been a bit-part player as City won the treble in his first season and followed that up with another Premier League title last term.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, as he aimed to retain his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. However, he struggled to recapture his Leeds form and was subsequently left out of the Three Lions squad for the tournament in Germany.

Football Insider report Villa have now made an offer to take the player on loan. Unai Emery’s side have already bolstered the heart of their midfield this summer with Amadou Onana signing from Everton while Ross Barkley has also joined from Luton Town. City are keen to sell Phillips on a permanent deal but they would not object to another loan move under the right terms. Despite securing deals for Onana and Barkley, Villa are said to be keen to add another midfielder to their ranks as they prepare for the rigours of Champions League and Premier League football.

Former West Ham coach Kevin Nolan believes a move away from City is what Phillips needs to rebuild his confidence, having worked with the player during the second half of last season when the pair were both at the Hammers.

“We put him in right away because we thought: 'Get him in there and just let him play and get going.' It just didn't work out," Nolan told Talksport. "To be fair to him, he's such a lovely lad that you want him to do well. We were there and we were giving him the support he needed. What he realised in those early months and coming back to the end was he missed a lot of football and it was difficult for him to get back to that level so quickly.

“Coming down to London, he'd just had a baby and everyone forgets about those little bits. To come and try to bed in when his missus had just had a baby was difficult on the field as well as off. Hopefully, and fingers crossed, he gets the opportunity to go to a club in the way he's fit and ready. It's sort of 'I'll show you' and it's more for himself. He's definitely got the ability, he's a Man City player and I truly hope he gets back to where he was a couple of years ago and I have no doubt he'll be back in the England squad.