‘My worry’ - Everton shock transfer move questioned ahead of Leeds United visit

Everton secured an eye-catching signing as they prepare to visit Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The pre-season action is over and Leeds United are now fully focused on facing Everton next Monday night as Premier League football returns to Elland Road.

Last season’s dramatic Championship title win ensured the Whites returned to the top flight at the first time of asking and it has been all systems go in the transfer market as they prepare their squad for what is sure to be a long and challenging season. The additions of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach have taken the tally of new signings during the summer transfer window to seven and there could be at least another two new faces at the club before transfer deadline day on the first day of September.

Everton have also been busy in the transfer market as the Toffees have paid out around £80 million to secure Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, Bayern Munich full-back Adam Aznou, Villarreal forward Thierno Barry and midfield duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz. Perhaps their biggest deal of the window has now reached a successful conclusion after the Toffees agreed a season-long loan deal for Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish, who underwent a medical on Monday before being officially announced as Moyes’ latest summer addition on Tuesday afternoon. The attacking midfielder will train with his new team-mates over the coming days and is highly likely to be in their squad for the visit to Elland Road.

After establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League during his time with Aston Villa, Grealish made a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium in August 2021 and was part of the City side that claimed a historic treble during his second season with Pep Guardiola’s men. However, the 29-year-old has struggled to secure regular game-time over the last two seasons and will now hope to rejuvenate his career during a season-long loan spell at Everton.

Point to prove

The £6.5m FPL midfielder whose transfer changes our team selection before the new season | Getty Images

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton pointed to the improvement Toffees boss David Moyes coaxed out of Jesse Lingard during his time in charge of West Ham as an example of what could lie ahead for Grealish - but admitted he does have some concerns over the move to the Toffees.

He told BBC Monday Night Club: “He hasn’t played well in the last couple of seasons, he hasn’t been a regular starter at Manchester City. The season previous to that, he was brilliant. Are Everton going to get Jack Grealish, the player who was at Aston Villa and his brilliance decided games. I don’t know. He’s 29, he may feel he has a point to prove and if they get Jack Grealish in his pomp, then that is a great piece of business.

“If you look back at David Moyes, he took Jesse Lingard to West Ham and turned his career around in a positive way. Dewsbury-Hall has gone in there and he played as a number ten at the weekend. He’s a player that has a point to prove. I wasn’t giving Everton a kicking, it’s just where they are at in this moment in time. On the face of it, it does look like a good piece of business but which version of Jack Grealish are Everton going to get. That would be my worry.”

