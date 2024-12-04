Leeds United have reportedly been keeping an eye on Maccabi Tel-Aviv's Israeli international striker Dor Turgeman this season.

According Sport5 in Israel, Leeds are keen on 21-year-old Maccabi forward Turgeman with local reports suggesting an 'official approach' has been made, although that is unconfirmed. This is despite manager Daniel Farke saying last week he expects a quiet January transfer window, which remains Leeds' official stance on incomings as well as outgoings.

The Whites are also said to have looked at midfielder Mahmoud Jaber of Maccabi Haifa, although Sport5 claim no approach has been made for the 25-year-old.

Turgeman is likely to move to a bigger league in the next six months or so, having scored five and assisted two goals in eight Ligat Ha'al - Israel's Premier League - appearances this season.

The striker was a standout competitor for Israel at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup last year, scoring twice and assisting once as the country were eliminated at the semi-final stage.

It is claimed Turgeman has no exit clause in his Maccabi contract, therefore the Israeli Premier League side can dictate terms on price. Maccabi are also understood to have an option to extend Turgeman's contract, which is currently set to expire in 2026, by a further year.

Leeds' financial position is much improved following the sales of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray this past summer, while a large portion of transfer fees owed to other clubs has now been paid off. However, the club are not operating with carte blanche in the transfer market, while Farke is wary of adding new faces to his squad in January.

The manager recently admitted sometimes mid-season arrivals can off-set the balance and harmony within a squad, particularly when things are going well on the pitch. While any potential addition would improve competition for places, it is most likely Leeds only move for Turgeman if a striker is first moved on next month. That is, if interest in the 21-year-old is as strong as suggested and not inflated by the player's camp, which given the specific nature of the initial report and Turgeman's current form, cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

Granted, Joe Gelhardt is likely to seek a loan move in January after limited first-team involvement under Farke, but the Leeds boss has Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford as his three senior striking options, none of whom are expected to leave until at least the end of the season.