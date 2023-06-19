Leeds United are hopeful of confirming their next manager before the end of the week after bringing in Nick Hammond as interim football advisor last week.

A number of questions hung over Elland Road following their relegation from the Premier League but in recent weeks it has been announced 49ers Enterprises have agreed a deal to complete a full takeover while Hammond will oversee the summer transfer window.

The process to replace Sam Allardyce, who left his role as head coach after his short-term contract ended, is continuing. Players have been linked with departures at Leeds following their relegation as the club look to rebuild.

Below, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Everton ‘in talks’ with Leeds over attacking pair

Everton and Leeds United are holding ‘ongoing talks’ over a potential double swoop for attacking duo Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, according to FootballTransfers.

Harrison signed a new deal at Leeds in April, which runs until June 2028 but the report from FootballTransfers claims there is a relegation clause in his new contract.

Everton survived in the Premier League on the final day and are also eyeing a move for Gnonto who enjoyed an imprssive first season wih Leeds after joining the club last summer.

Birmingham City Tyler Roberts fee revealed

Tyler Roberts is set to sign for Championship rivals Birmingham City after returning from his loan sepell at QPR. The striker penned a new three-year deal at Leeds in the summer of 2021, with that set to expire next year.

The Mail on Sunday reported the Blues will pay an initial £750,000 for the player, who first joined Leeds in January 2018. Talks are ‘ongoing’ according to the Mail, with the £750,000 set to rise after bonuses are included.