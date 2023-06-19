Southgate’s Three Lions will take in their fourth Euro 2024 qualifier this evening with the visit of North Macedonia in a game taking place at Manchester United’s home of Old Trafford. England’s last home game staged away from Wembley came last June at Molineux when Hungary romped to a shock 4-0 victory that led to boos and jeers from angry fans inside Wolves’ famous home.

Southgate, though, has no concerns about a crowd away from Wembley ‘staying with his side’ this evening and recalled the “exceptional” atmosphere for the Elland Road friendly against Costa Rica of June 2018 in stating his point. Following the Three Lions, says Southgate, is not just for the south, and the England boss now hopes his team can put on another show for the north against North Macedonia.

"It's for us always to bring the crowd with us,” said Southgate at England’s pre-match press conference. “The onus is on us to give the crowd something to be excited about and to play well.

APPRECIATION: England boss Gareth Southgate applauds the Elland Road crowd after the victory against Costa Rica at Leeds United's home back in June 2018. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"It's a great crowd up here anyway. When we went to Leeds a few years ago that was an exceptional atmosphere, and I'm sure Manchester will be the same and the fact that it's a sell-out is exciting for us, it's exciting for the players, it adds an edge to the game.

"But of course, also our opponent will be lifted by that. They will want to put on a good display so we have to be ready for them. But we want to play well, we want to entertain our supporters and of course we need to win the game. It's an important game for us and we want to play well.