Swansea City are ‘progressing with talks’ for Barnsley head coach Michael Duff to become their new manager, according to reports from the Press Association.

The former Cheltenham Town boss would succeed Russell Martin in Wales if discussions are successful, with the current Swans chief poised to move to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League alongside Leeds United after finishing bottom of the table. The move for Duff would represent a boost for Swansea, after he guided Barnsley to the League One play-offs in his first season at the club.

The Tykes were largely expected to rebuild in the third tier during the 2022-23 season after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign saw them relegated from the Championship.

However, Duff exceeded expectations and guided the club to the play-off final at Wembley, which they lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday after a goal in the 123rd-minute, despite playing much of the game with 10 men after a controversial sending off.

Leeds will find out their fixture schedule on Thursday, with Swansea and Southampton two of the 23 teams they will come up against in the Championship next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A delay in Martin’s move to Southampton has come over a disagreement in compensation due, with the release clause different for Championship and Premier League clubs.

The Saints have been willing to pay the smaller amount of £1.25million while Swansea have demanded the £2million.

The report from the PA agency adds, former Swansea and Liverpool assistant Chris Davies, who is expected to join Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur, was linked while the club held an interest in Birmingham City boss John Eustace.