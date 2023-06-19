Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United man admits surgery worry after season-ending injury and teammate nickname

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell will wear a protective mask at this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships after suffering an orbital fracture towards the end of last season.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read

Cresswell sustained the injury whilst on loan at Millwall in the Championship, clashing with West Bromwich Albion’s Daryl Dike which he admits left him worried and with double vision.

The 20-year-old defender missed Millwall’s run-in and the Lions were subsequently unable to maintain their momentum to clinch a play-off spot. This summer, Cresswell returns to Elland Road but not before he pulls on a different white shirt representing England at the Under-21 Euros in Georgia and Romania.

Leeds’ homegrown centre-half has been selected alongside a throng of Premier League talents for the tournament and will wear a protective mask when he takes to the field, as a precaution following surgery.

England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)England's Charlie Cresswell during a squad announcement and media day at St. George's Park, Burton-on-Trent (Pic: Simon Marper/PA Wire)
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cresswell said: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say I wasn't worried I was going to miss the tournament, because I was. It was a nasty one. I had surgery and I had double vision.

"It was the 97th minute against West Brom. Daryl Dike's gone up and elbowed me, but that's part of football, isn't it? He didn't mean it. I'm pretty sure I've put my weight around all season as well.

"He messaged one of my team-mates, Callum Styles, because he used to play with him at Barnsley. That was nice of him. I've had the mask moulded to my face. They've made big enough eye sockets so I can see out of it so it's causing me no problems."

While head injuries in football are anything but a laughing matter, Cresswell says his England teammates have seen the funny side to his new playing accompaniment.

"When I pulled it out on the first day, the England boys were all calling me Batman," the 20-year-old added.

England face Israel, Germany and the Czech Republic in their group, which they will aim to qualify from for the first time since 2017.

