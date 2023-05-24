Arne Slot is in discussions to become the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur but negotiations with Feyenoord could prove the sticking point.

Slot, who was targeted by Leeds United earlier in the season following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch, won the Eredivisie title and has no release clause in his contract with the Dutch club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, a £5m clause will become active next summer and the report adds Spurs may have to pay as much as £10m to secure the services of the highly-rated coach.

His agent is set to hold crucial talks with Feyenoord on Wednesday as Spurs hope to get a deal over the line within the next week.

Slot’s deal runs until 2025 and he turned down the chance to join Leeds earlier this season. Since sacking Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have taken interim charge at Spurs, with the latter set to be in the dugout for the North London club at Elland Road on Sunday.

After Leeds’ approach in February, Slot opted to stick with Feyenoord with the club still fighting for three trophies at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in February: “I believe the clubs have been in touch, but the thing is I’m sticking with Feyenoord. I can say that with this one, that is clear.

“The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It’s certainly not a punishment to stay here [at Feyenoord].”

Discussing the approach from Leeds, Slot told ESPN in April: “Leeds is a very nice club. In the middle of the season, with still so much to play for here, I didn’t think that was a good time to leave for England. It was also better from a family point of view to stay here for a while.