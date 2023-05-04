Everton boss Sean Dyche has refused to be drawn on Leeds United’s appointment of Sam Allardyce as their new manager and is fully focused on his side’s push for Premier League survival. They are currently 19th in the table above Southampton and are a point from safety behind the Whites.

The Toffees have themselves made a managerial change this season in their quest to avoid dropping into the Championship. They sacked Frank Lampard after a poor run of form in January and swiftly turned to the ex-Watford and Burnley man.

Leeds are hoping Allardyce can keep them up at the expense of his former club Everton this term. He spent six months at Goodison Park from September 2017 to May 2018 and won 38.5% of games in charge of the Merseyside outfit.

Dyche has delivered his verdict on the 68-year-old’s switch to Elland Road: “It’s up to them isn’t it? It’s not up to me. My business is mine and that is all I am focusing on, I can assure you. The game has changed. Who knows what could happen? Clubs have to make decisions.”

He has also sent this defiant message about the relegation dogfight: “Like everyone in the Premier League, when you’re down, looking up, everything seems different and we have to make sure we take away that feeling and focus on our performance like we did at Leicester.

“That was about us, that wasn’t about Leicester. That is a thing we have been trying to get the players to really grasp - to grip hold of games, but it’s not easy when you’re playing against top sides.”

