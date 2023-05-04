Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star's agent discusses Willy Gnonto contract possibility and Premier League condition

Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto will likely stay at Elland Road this summer, according to agency representative Claudio Vigorelli, provided the team remain in the Premier League

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th May 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

The Whites are keen to keep Gnonto at Elland Road after what has been an impressive breakout season in English football’s top flight. Gnonto has found the net at Old Trafford, scored a superb scissor-kick in the FA Cup and remains one of the few players whose name on the teamsheet most fans would not dispute.

Representative for Gnonto’s agency, Claudio Vigorelli, has discussed the possibility of an extension at Elland Road, should Leeds secure Premier League survival at the end of the season.

Speaking to Spanish sources, via Calciomercatoweb, Vigorelli said: "The club is delighted with his performances. After survival, we will probably meet with the club to talk about a possible extension, but there will be no problems.

Leeds United's Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto gestures during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage in London on April 22, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Leeds United's Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto gestures during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage in London on April 22, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
"He is very happy there and I think he will stay there. His path is there.”

Leeds parted company with director of football Victor Orta and head coach Javi Gracia this week, before installing veteran of the dugout Sam Allardyce for the Whites’ four remaining fixtures this season.

Allardyce begins his tenure away to Manchester City, which could see Gnonto start back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since mid-February. The Italian fell out of favour with Gracia, who reintroduced the 19-year-old to his starting line-up last weekend, in which he produced the cross for Patrick Bamford first-half header.

"It's a nice story to tell, we all have always believed in Willy's qualities,” Vigorelli says. “Maybe in Italy [they believed in him] a little less, because of the lack of confidence in certain young players.”

Gnonto has scored four times and registered four assists in 24 appearances for the Whites since his deadline day move from Swiss champions FC Zurich last summer.

